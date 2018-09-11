Former FC Halifax Town striker Denton joins Chesterfield

Former FC Halifax Town striker Tom Denton has joined fellow National League side Chesterfield.

The 29-year-old striker arrives at the Proact after the Spireites paid their National League North near-neighbours Alfreton an undisclosed fee.

Denton impressed Town boss Martin Allen with his dominant performance in the pre-season clash between the two sides this summer.

And he hit the ground running when the competitive stuff started, finding the net six times in the first seven matches of the season.

Denton spent two seasons at Halifax, helping them to promotion under Alfreton boss Billy Heath in 2017.

He will return to The Shay when Halifax host Chesterfield live on BT Sport on Saturday, October 13.