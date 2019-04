Ex-Halifax Town boss Chris Wilder has been named as the Football League’s manager of the season.

Wilder, 51, has guided Sheffield United to a promotion push in the Championship this season, with The Blades currently second in the table.

Wilder was Halifax boss between 2002 and 2008, defying the club’s financial difficulties to reach the Conference play-off final in 2006 and come within 10 minutes of reaching the Football League.