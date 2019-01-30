Former Town boss Aspin resigns at Port Vale

Ex-FC Halifax Town boss Neil Aspin has resigned as manager of Port Vale, with the club 18th in League Two.

Aspin took charge of last night’s 0-0 draw at Newport County but has decided to end his 15-month stay at the club he made more than 400 appearances for as a player.

The 53-year-old’s exit follows just one win in 12 games in all competitions, with Vale six points above the relegation zone. Aspin’s assistant Lee Nogan has also left Vale.

Aspin joined Halifax from Harrogate in 2009 and led the club to three promotions into the National League, signing players such as Jamie Vardy, Lee Gregory and Marc Roberts. Aspin also led the club to the quarter-finals of the FA Trophy twice and won the West Riding County Cup.

He was sacked by Halifax in September 2015 after a disastrous start had left them in the relegation zone with just five points from their first 10 games.