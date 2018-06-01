Fullarton happy to be spending more time with his players

Town boss Jamie Fullarton has welcomed the increase in contact time he will have with his players following the club’s move to a full-time model.

The Shaymen will be training around three or four mornings a week from next season instead of the two nights a week model they have had since reforming in 2008.

They will use the Weetwood Sports Park in Leeds as their main base, and are set to begin pre-season training in the week commencing June 25.

“We’re working hard behind the scenes to rebuild the squad,” said Fullarton.

“As a manager with a history of being a developer of players, the most important aspect for me is being able to influence and develop players and work towards a game plan on a Saturday, and having that contact time with the players

“We’re in a league that is a full-time league now because of the amount of teams that are full-time.

“It’s very much welcome by myself. It’s an opportunity to work with the players for longer throughout the week.”

When asked if the move to a full-time model will help make Town a more attractive proposition to new signings, Fullarton said: “It enables you to fish in a different pond.

“If you’re a professional player, you want to be full-time.

“Obviously there are other constraints to take into account such as jobs and finances that come into it.

“But the hybrid version of full-time that we will have will improve our prospects (of attracting players).”

It has been reported that Halifax have made an offer for free agent Josh Kay, a midfielder who was released by Chesterfield at the end of last season.

Kay made eight starts and three substitute appearances for Chesterfield last season after joining from Barnsley in January, but fell out of favour with former manager Jack Lester and didn’t appear in the final month of the campaign.

But Fullarton was tight-lipped about any move for the player, adding: “If you believe all the rumours and all the questions that have been asked of me regarding players, we’d end up with a squad of 47!”