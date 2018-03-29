Fylde v FC Halifax Town: Preview

FC Halifax Town kick-off their Easter double-header with a tough-looking trip to Fylde on Friday (3pm).

Fylde are the highest scorers at home in the National League, and have the division’s top-scorer in Danny Rowe, who has notched 22 league goals this season.

Fylde have scored 13 goals in their last three home games, and have lost only once in their last 17 home matches in all competitions. They have also only failed to score in two of their 23 home matches this season.

Halifax are unbeaten in their last six games - the first time that has happened since mid-August to mid-September last year - and have only lost once in their last seven away matches.

They have kept clean sheets in nine of their 20 away matches this season.

But only Guiseley and Torquay have scored fewer away goals than Halifax in the league.

Town won the reverse fixture 2-1 in September with two goals from Tom Denton.

