Gateshead 1-1 FC Halifax Town: Fans Panel verdict

Here is the verdict of the Fans Panel after FC Halifax Town’s 1-1 draw at Gateshead.

Rob Brown

Man of the match - Matty Brown. He had another great game for the Shaymen. The back 4 had a tricky afternoon with a strong wind and a good Gateshead team but Brown stood out. His best moment was clearing a cross over the bar within the 6 yard box with his head; the ball was crossed in at knee height with pace.

Moment of the match - Preston’s goal after just 18 seconds followed perfect football from the Shaymen. Imagine scoring before the opposition have even had a touch. You’ve got to feel sorry for any latecomers to the match though.

Moan of the match - Gateshead’s ground is great for athletics but really poor for watching football. Spectators are sat at least half a football pitch length away from the nearest action. It’s a good job we always do well up there because it’s not an enjoyable ground to visit.

Kit Walton

Man of the match - Jordan Preston scored our goal, and came close later on in the first half. He brought the ball forward well throughout the match, so gets my vote today.

Moment of the match - Preston’s shot on the half hour looked to be heading for the top corner, but Gateshead’s goalie made a fingertip save onto the angle of post and bar. A second goal at that point would have probably secured us an away victory, but it wasn’t to be.

Moan of the match - The 93 bus arrived at the ground on schedule three minutes before kick off, but to reach the away turnstiles is virtually a full circuit of the perimeter, so the 18 second goal duly arrived while I was still outside! Being honest, I suppose it has to be better for Town to score before I get there than not to score at all.