Guiseley v FC Halifax Town: Preview

FC Halifax Town can take another step closer to safety if they beat Guiseley on Saturday (3pm).

The Shaymen moved 10 points clear of the relegation zone in the National League with their win in midweek, coupled with Solihull’s draw at Gateshead. That gap could increase to 13 if Town win and other results go their way.

Halifax go into the game in their best run of form since September, having won three and drawn one of their last four games.

Guiseley have only won three homes games in the league all season, and lost in heartbreaking fashion at Bromley last Saturday, conceding a 90th minute goal despite themselves having equalised late on after having a player sent-off and going 1-0 down.

The Lions have lost 10 of their last 12 matches, with their only win in that time a 1-0 victory over Fylde.

They are in the temporary charge of Sean St Ledger, who is their interim manager after Paul Cox was sacked in February.

They have only kept one clean sheet in their last eight home matches, have only won twice in their last 22 games and are the lowest scorers at home in the division.

Striker Mike Fondop-Talom, who scored the winner in Town’s 2-1 win over Dagenham and Redbridge on Tuesday, is ineligible to play against his parent club.

Scott Garner is back from suspension, but Josh Wilde, Danny Clarke, Josh Macdonald and Cliff Moyo are not thought to be in contention to play.

Jamie Fullarton said Wilde was the closest to fitness, with the left-back making “steady progress” and potentially returning to full training next week.

Town won the reverse fixture 2-0 at The Shay in August with goals from Matty Kosylo (pictured) and Matty Brown.

Saturday’s National League fixtures:

Boreham W v Tranmere

Eastleigh v Leyton Orient

Dover v Macclesfield

Woking v Wrexham

AFC Fylde v Hartlepool

Bromley v Dag & Red

Solihull M v Torquay

Chester v Aldershot

Maidstone v Sutton Utd

Maidenhead v Barrow

Guiseley v Halifax