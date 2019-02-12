Halifax supporters assisting Derbyshire Police with investigation into incident at Chesterfield game

Derbyshire Police have confirmed that two FC Halifax Town fans are helping them with their enquiries into an incident at The Shaymen’s game at Chesterfield on Saturday.

Officers from Derbyshire’s Football Policing Unit detained the two supporters following an incident involving a smoke canister at Chesterfield’s Proact Stadium.

The pair were not arrested, and are helping officers with their enquiries, according to the force.

After the game, FC Halifax Town tweeted: “We’re appalled at today’s incident involving one of our disabled fans and a flare from our OWN supporters. We’ll be investigating this matter and requesting all ground CCTV from Chesterfield. Behaviour such as this will not be tolerated.”

Spireites Police - the football policing unit for Chesterfield matches - tweeted in response: “Two FCH fans detained for Pyro offences (both juveniles) before the above incident too place at the end of the game. Those detained will be dealt will by @DerbysPolice with the help of @WestYorksPolice officers who were also in attendance at the game.”

The mum of Town supporter Adam Heslop, the disabled fan mentioned in Halifax’s tweet, herself tweeted: “Adam is fine, thanks to the club and fans for your concern and effort to find out who was responsible. He will be supporting his team and these ‘fans’ will not spoil his passion for the shaymen.”