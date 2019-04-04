How much FC Halifax Town spent on agents fees last year is revealed

FC Halifax Town spent £9,312 on agents fees between February 1, 2018 and January 31, 2019, according to figures released by the FA.

That money was paid across seven different contract agreements, listed below:

11/06/18 Sanmi Odelusi, to Order Your Steps Sports Management

03/08/18 Jordan Preston, to LPM Football Agents

03/08/18 Dayle Southwell, to Full Contact

29/08/18 Josh MacDonald, to IPro SM Limited

03/08/18 Josh Staunton, to Supreme Sports Management

03/08/18 Jonathan Edwards, to Supreme Sports Management

04/01/19 Jacob Hanson, to Danny Webber

Halifax spent slightly less on agents fees - £8,129 - the previous year, from February 1, 2017 to Janury 31, 2018.

Salford were the highest non-league spenders on agents fees in the latest figures, at £76,338, with Chesterfield (£72,943), Leyton Orient (£30,067) and Wrexham (£26,468) also big spenders.

Other National League clubs who spent more than Halifax were Eastleigh (£19,462), Hartlepool (£18,369), Barnet (£16,100), Barrow (£14,563), Fylde (£10,820) and Harrogate (£9,479).

Other National League clubs such as Ebbsfleet (£9,130), Sutton (£7,228), Solihull Moors (£5,660), Dagenham and Redbridge (£3,190) and Havant and Waterlooville (£1,344) spent less than Halifax.

The highest spenders in the English game were Liverpool, who shelled out £43.7m.

The FA is required to publish annual details of total payments made by clubs to registered intermediaries and single transaction(s) in which each registered intermediary was involved under FIFAs regulations.