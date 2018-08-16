IN PICTURES: Some of Town’s previous meetings with Dagenham and Redbridge

We’ve trawled through the Courier archives for a look at some of Halifax’s previous meetings with Dagenham and Redbridge ahead of their latest clash on Saturday.

Dagenham are yet to win at The Shay in seven previous attempts.

Town beat them at home 2-1 last season in the league after suffering a 3-1 defeat in the away fixture.

The Shaymen knocked Dagenham out of the FA Cup in 2016 after a replay, and have a pretty good record against the Londoners overall, losing only four of the 14 matches they have contested.