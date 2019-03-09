“It was totally out of our control” say FC Halifax Town after Shay clash with Ebbsfleet is postponed

FC Halifax Town’s home game with Ebbsfleet has been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

A pitch inspection at 1.45pm declared the Shay pitch unplayable.

On Twitter, FC Halifax Town said: “Despite the best efforts of the Chairman and volunteers forking the pitch for the last couple of hours, today’s game has been called off due to a waterlogged pitch.

“For all fans, we’re sorry today’s game is off, it was totally out of our control and as you know on a match-day these decisions are made by the match officials and the pitch had been given the okay prior to the postponement.

“The match referee had confirmed he was happy for the game to still be on to give it as long as possible and work had been done to try to ensure it was on.”

The condition of the Shay pitch is not likely to get any better when Halifax RLFC host Dewsbury tomorrow in the Championship.

Town are next in action at Barnet on Tuesday night. Their next scheduled home match is against Solihull Moors on Saturday, March 23.