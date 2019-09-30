Junior football teams in Halifax could be on the road to Wembley

Junior football teams in Halifax are being urged to register for two competitions that could see them end up playing at Wembley or St George’s Park.

The National League Trust Cup, in which the final is at Wembley, is seeking one representative to compete in the tournament from FC Halifax Town, and the West Riding FA are also on the look-out for representatives in the National School Futsal Championships, in which the final is at St. George’s Park.

The gateway into these competitions is through the popular Adam Heslop Cup in which primary schools (Y5/6) can register to compete.

For the boys there will be five qualifying groups with the winning team from each group going through to the Adam Heslop Cup finals. In the girls’ edition there will be three qualifying groups in the same format.

With the Halifax finals scheduled to take place on 6 December, the format is a round-robin tournament, with the winning boys and girls teams will be crowned the Adam Heslop Cup Champions.

The victors will then progress onto two further competitions, either the National League Trust Cup, which will begin with a regional round, followed by the Northern final, before the National Final, which will be hosted at Wembley Stadium prior to the kick off of the 19/20 Vanarama National League Play-Off Final, or the National School Futsal Championships, in which the victorious team will represent the West Riding FA and compete in the regional futsal competition hosted at Sunderland FC’s academy. The winner will progress to the National final at St. George’s Park.

Steve Nichol, Head of Youth, Junior and Community Football Development at FC Halifax Town, said: “It’s an exciting opportunity for boys & girls to get involved with futsal, a game that has been credited for supporting many of the world’s top players.

“Some of our schools had success last season progressing to the higher stages of the tournament and hopefully one of our schools can go one further this year and go to Wembley Stadium.

“The project is being supported with a grant awarded by The National League Trust and the West Riding County FA, community sponsors RSA and FC Halifax Town. We hope to build on the success of our previous event and continue to introduce more children to our coaching programme.”

There are only limited places left. So far 18 boys teams and 15 girls teams have registered. For more information call 07922 461 437 or email community@fchalifaxtown.com.