Leyton Orient v FC Halifax Town preview

FC Halifax Town make the unenviable trip to league leaders Leyton Orient tomorrow (3pm) aiming to bounce back from their wretched display last week.

Halifax go into the match on the back of a dreadful performance in losing 1-0 at home to Maidenhead, which halted an encouraging run of four wins, four draws and one defeat from their previous nine outings.

Orient are one point clear at the top of the National League with a game-in-hand over their title rivals.

They lost 2-1 at Bromley on Tuesday, which was only their seventh league defeat of the season, with 22 wins and 11 draws from their 40 league outings.

Justin Edinburgh’s side have the meanest defence in the fifth tier, having shipped just 30 goals, and have won eight of their last 10 matches in all competitions.

Orient will definitely be without Myles Judd (hamstring) and Jordan Maguire-Drew (calf) with the duo unlikely to feature in the league again this season, as well as suspended defender Marvin Ekpiteta, who was sent-off in midweek.

Sam Ling and Jamie Turley (both hamstring) have also been absent of late, but both could be close to returning soon.

Halifax right-back Michael Duckworth (hamstring) and midfielder Niall Maher (thigh) are not expected to feature.

Left-back Ryan Sellers has had a consultation over his injury and Town were waiting on the report, but manager Jamie Fullarton has conceded it was “very unlikely” the defender would feature again this season.

Orient could be knocked off top spot if they fail to win and Salford or Solihull win. Halifax could go as high as 12th if they win and other results go their way.

Halifax drew 1-1 with Leyton Orient at The Shay back in September, with Dayle Southwell scoring from the penalty spot (pictured).

Saturday’s National League fixtures:

AFC Fylde v Eastleigh

Boreham Wood v Sutton United

Bromley v Aldershot Town

Dagenham & Redbridge v Barrow

Dover Athletic v Chesterfield

Gateshead v Ebbsfleet United

Hartlepool United v Solihull Moors

Havant & Waterlooville v Harrogate Town

Leyton Orient v FC Halifax Town

Maidenhead United v Barnet

Maidstone United v Salford City

Wrexham v Braintree Town