Macclesfield 2-1 FC Halifax Town: We deserved something from the game, says Heath

Town boss Billy Heath said his side deserved a point after they lost 2-1 at league leaders Macclesfield on Boxing Day.

Tom Denton put Halifax into an early lead before goals by Danny Whitehead and Tyrone Marsh won the game for the hosts.

But there was little to choose between the teams, with Halifax bridging the gap from them and the table-toppers with a battling display.

“We definitely deserved something out of the game,” said Heath.

“We had a big chance to go 2-0 up in the first-half.

“They’re a good side, really expansive, but we gave as good as we got throughout the game and I think we had the more clear cut chances.

“I’m disappointed for the lads because they’ve rolled their sleeves up, put so much effort into it and played some decent stuff, it would have been nice to get something from the game.

“There were periods in the game where we asked them a lot of questions, our set-pieces caused them problems, but I think we kept our shape really well.

“If you’re top-of-the-table at Christmas you’re there for a reason, but we’re really disappointed.”

Heath admitted Macclesfield’s equaliser on the brink of half-time was a “body blow”

“The goals are slightly disappointing because I thought we switched off for the first one,” Heath said.

“We’d done really well to nullify them but for the first time in the first 45 minutes we didn’t stay with one of our runners, and then if it doesn’t get the deflection, Sam (Johnson) probably saves it easily.

“Even before the deflection we should have been in better positions and we haven’t gone with the runner.

“We said at half-time that we were well in the game, and I don’t think Macclesfield produced the same performance after the first-half.

“I always thought it would be one goal either way in the second-half.

“Even with their second goal we had the opportunity to deal with it a bit better, but once the cross came in the boy’s made a great run, and it’s a good finish.”