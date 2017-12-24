Macclesfield v FC Halifax Town preview

FC Halifax Town travel to top-of-the-table Macclesfield on Boxing Day (3pm) in the second of their six games in 18 days over the Christmas and New Year period.

Town kicked off their hectic festive schedule with a superb 4-0 win over Chester at The Shay on Saturday, while Macclesfield drew 1-1 at Bromley at the weekend.

That result extended their unbeaten run to seven games

Top-scorer Scott Wilson has 10 goals in 24 appearances this season - including four in his last four matches - and scored twice for Eastleigh against Halifax in the FA Cup last season.

John Askey’s side, who were runners-up in the FA Trophy last season, enjoyed an impressive 4-1 home win over Wrexham in their last home match.

Town boss Billy Heath admits his team’s festive fixtures, which also includes a trip to Dover on December 30, will be difficult.

“We’ve got a really tough Christmas against first and third, two of those away, but we go again,” he said.

“I won’t see the players again until Boxing Day but that’s life when you’re part-time.

“Macclesfield and Dover are both in a wonderful position but lots of strange results happen at Christmas.

“But we had a good result on Saturday and we need to make sure we’re right at Macclesfield.”

Halifax’s winless run now seems a thing of the past after their back-to-back wins over Aldershot and Chester, and Heath is philosophical about his team’s startling turnaround in fortunes.

“That’s football. Too many people get carried away with good or bad form,” he said.

“Yes it wasn’t great when we didn’t win for 12 games but it wasn’t for the lack of trying.

“The players were still putting the effort in but there were some parts of our game that were fractious and we weren’t getting the rub of the green.

“You just have to keep doing what you believe in, keep preparing the players and keep their confidence up.

“After the Barrow game, chins were on the floor, but now we’re getting our just rewards.”

Josh Macdonald was taken off with a calf strain against Chester but is expected to be fit for the Macclesfield game, while Heath reported no other new injuries.

National League Boxing Day fixtures:

Leyton Orient v Dag & Red

Chester v Guiseley

Dover v Maidstone

Aldershot v Woking

Eastleigh v Torquay

Barrow v Wrexham

Tranmere v AFC Fylde

Maidenhead v Solihull M

Ebbsfleet v Bromley

Gateshead v Hartlepool

Boreham W v Sutton Utd

Macclesfield v Halifax