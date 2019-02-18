Maidstone v FC Halifax Town preview

FC Halifax Town travel to the side with the worst home record in the National League when they take on second-from-bottom Maidstone on Tuesday (7.45pm).

Maidstone have only won once at home in the league this season - way back on August 18 against Barrow - and have lost 11 home league matches, which is more than any other side in the division.

They have also scored the fewest amount of goals at home in the division, while only Braintree and Maidenhead have conceded more home goals.

Their last home game did see them beat Salford 3-0 to progress to the quarter-finals of the FA Trophy, but that was against a much-changed Salford side.

Manager John Still said he considered making a substitution after just 10 minutes of their 2-0 defeat at Bromley last time out, a result which left them 10 points adrift of safety in the National League.

Captain Blair Turgott has not featured for Maidstone since November due to a knee injury, and has been badly missed, having scored 11 goals in 19 league appearances before then.

Player-coach Simon Walton, formerly of Leeds, could be out for the rest of the season after injuring his shoulder in the win over Salford.

Halifax’s last away win came on Boxing Day at Harrogate, one of only two away league wins all season.

Only Aldershot have scored fewer away goals than The Shaymen, who have not scored in seven-and-a-half hours of football, and have failed to find the net in six of their last seven matches.

Dayle Southwell, Cameron King and Joe Skarz all missed Saturday’s draw with Aldershot through injury - Southwell with an eye ulcer, King with a sickness bug and Skarz with a quad injury - while Jacob Hanson was again not involved in the squad.

Midfielder James Hardy made a decent cameo off the bench after signing on loan from Fylde for a month, and could keep his place from the start.

Town could be overtaken by Barnet and Havant and Waterlooville depending on results, but could overtake Chesterfield, Maidenhead, Boreham Wood and Dagenham and Redbridge depending on results.

Town beat Maidstone 3-0 earlier in the season (pictured) thanks to goals from King, Southwell and Ben Tomlinson.

