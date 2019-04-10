National League round-up: Leyton Orient move back to top spot

Leyton Orient beat Eastleigh 3-2 on Tuesday night to regain top spot in the National League.

Orient were held to a 2-2 draw by Halifax on Saturday, but bounced back with a hard-fought win over play-off contenders Eastleigh.

Paul McCallum’s brace gave Eastleigh a 2-1 half-time lead, but second-half goals by Macauley Bonne and James Brophy turned the game on its head.

Fylde, who face Halifax on the final day of the season, moved into fourth place with a 1-0 win at Gateshead thanks to Nick Haughton’s 31st minute goal.

Maidstone moved off the foot of the table with a 2-1 win over Barnet thanks to second-half efforts from Justin Amaluzo and Rob Swaine.