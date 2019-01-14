PHOTO GALLERY: FC Halifax Town 2-2 Solihull Moors

Scott Quigley for FC Halifax Town v Solihull, FA Trophy at the Shay
Here is a selection of action photos from FC Halifax Town’s 2-2 draw at home to Solihull in the FA Trophy.

Halifax battled from two goals down to force a replay thanks to goals by Dayle Southwell and Matty Kosylo.

Pictures by Bruce Fitzgerald.