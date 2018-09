FC Halifax Town continued their impressive start to the season with a 0-0 draw at fellow high-flyers Wrexham on Tuesday night.

After former Halifax striker Mike Fondop-Talom had hit the bar early on for the hosts, Town defender Nathan Clarke had a goal disallowed.

Town competed well in-front of 5,377 fans at the Racecourse Ground, and the point means they have collected 17 points from a possible 27 so far this season.

Pictures: Darren Murphy/Matchday Shots.