Preview: Saturday’s National League action

FC Halifax Town may not be in action this weekend, but Saturday’s National League fixtures could have a big impact on the table.

Dover could leapfrog Halifax and move up to 16th if they win at home to ninth-placed Gateshead, while Maidenhead, who are just outside the relegation zone, could move to within one point of The Shaymen if they win at home to Dagenham and Redbridge.

At the top end of the table, Wrexham will move to second place, and just one point behind leaders Leyton Orient, if they win at Boreham Wood, while Ebbsfleet will move level on points with Harrogate, who occupy the final play-off place, if they beat Hartlepool.