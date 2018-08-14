Salford v FC Halifax Town preview

FC Halifax Town put their 100 per cent record on the line on Tuesday night (7.45pm) when they travel to title favourites Salford.

They Shaymen have beaten Braintree and Barrow 2-0 and Maidstone 3-0 in their first three games of the season, meaning they are one of only four sides with nine points, and one of only three sides yet to concede a goal in the National League.

By contrast, Salford are yet to win, having drawn with 1-1 with Leyton Orient before 2-1 defeats at Gateshead and Sutton United.

An 88th minute own goal by former Halifax defender Liam Hogan denied Salford a win on the opening day. Striker adam Rooney, who joined from Aberdeen for a reported £300,000, scored at Gateshead, but that was wiped out by a double from Luke Armstrong. Then on Saturday, part-owner Gary Neville watching on, defender Carl Piergianni handed Salford the lead, but it was again cancelled out as first Craig Eastmond and then Ross Lafayette turned the game on its head, despite Aswad thomas being sent-off for Sutton.

Ex-Halifax midfielder Lois Maynard is also among the ranks at Salford, who are managed by former Fleetwood and Scunthorpe boss Graham Alexander.

Halifax were missing injured duo Josh Staunton (ankle) and Ryan Sellers (groin) on Saturday, and boss Jamie Fullarton said after the game it was too early to tell whether they would be fit to return.

Tuesday’s National League fixtures:

AFC Fylde v Solihull Moors

Aldershot Town v Dagenham & Redbridge

Barrow v Chesterfield

Boreham Wood v Gateshead

Braintree Town v Hartlepool United

Dover Athletic v Havant & Waterlooville

Eastleigh v Bromley

Ebbsfleet United v Sutton United

Harrogate Town v Barnet

Maidenhead United v Wrexham

Maidstone United v Leyton Orient

Salford City v FC Halifax Town