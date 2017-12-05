Selby v FC Halifax Town: Preview

FC Halifax Town take a break from their woeful league form tonight (Tuesday, 7.45pm) when they travel to Selby Town in the West Riding County Cup quarter-final.

Halifax are without a win in 12 games, but could progress to the semi-finals of the cup if they win at Selby, who are sixth in the North Counties East League Division One.

Halifax beat Thackley in the previous round of the cup, while Selby knocked out Bradford Park Avenue on penalties.

Manager Billy Heath named a strong line-up against Thackley, but could make some changes to his side to protect his fit players. If so it could mean the likes of Ross Barrows, Shiraz Khan and Marko Basic all get a starting place.