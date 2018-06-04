Shaymen make Odelusi first new signing of the summer

FC Halifax Town boss Jamie Fullarton says the club has fought off competition from Football League clubs to secure the signing of winger Sanmi Odelusi.

The 24-year-old has signed a one-year contract at The Shay having left Cheltenham at the end of last season.

He has also played for Colchester, Coventry, Wigan, Rochdale, Blackpool and MK Dons having started his career at Bolton.

Fullarton said: “I’m both delighted and fortunate to have Sanmi on board as there was strong competition from Football League clubs for his signature. Really looking forward to working with him again and I have no doubt he will make a telling contribution to our season.”