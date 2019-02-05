Shaymen travel to Ossett in County Cup semi-finals

FC Halifax Town are 90 minutes away from a place in the West Riding County Cup final but must first get past Ossett United tonight (Tuesday, 7.45pm).

Ossett United are the highest-ranking football club in the Wakefield district. They were formed last April, following a merger between former rivals Ossett Town and Ossett Albion.

Playing in their first-ever season in the Evo-Stik East Division, United sit one place and one point outside the play-off spots.

They have lost just five league games this campaign, only the top two - Brighouse Town and Morpeth Town - have lost less fixtures.

United are managed by former Premier League player Andy Welsh.

The Manchester-born manager made 25 appearances for Sunderland while also appearing for Stockport County, Leicester City, Toronto FC and - among many others - Yeovil Town.

He was appointed United manager after a successful stint with Ossett Albion last season.

Ossett contain three former Halifax players in their squad - defender James Knowles, winger Shiraz Khan (pictured) and attacking midfielder Marko Basic.

The Shaymen have beaten Goole and Selby Town to reach this stage of the competition, while Ossett have beaten Glasshoughton Welfare, Tadcaster Albion and Brighouse Town.

Halifax featured first-team players Jordan Preston, Jonathan Edwards, Ryan Sellers and Josh Staunton in their win over Selby, and those same players could feature again to give them some game-time, especially with Town having had a match-free weekend.

The winners will play Guiseley or Barnoldswick in the final. Halifax won the competition in 2013 and 2004.