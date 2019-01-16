Solihull Moors 1-0 FC Halifax Town: Fullarton rues fine margins after FA Trophy defeat at Solihull

Boss Jamie Fullarton says fine margins were the difference as FC Halifax Town were knocked out of the FA Trophy at Solihull.

Nathan Blissett’s second-half goal proved decisive for Solihull, with Town spurning some presentable opportunities in an encouraging display.

“We want to do well in the cups and go as far as we can,” said Fullarton.

“If we reflect on the performance and many aspects of the game, then it’s pleasing signs as we move forward.

“The players matched the physicality and coped with the direct play of Solihull that’s got them third place in the league.

“But with the introduction of some different players, the squad’s becoming stronger and there’s competition for places.

“I felt over the piece we were the better team, we created more chances and deserved more.

“You’re disappointed at losing but you’ve got to give players credit on their performance.

“If we can maintain such performances then the outcomes will be wins as opposed to defeats.”

Fullarton was frustrated at the manner of Solihull’s winner, with a shot from a tight angle hitting the bar before Blissett converted the rebound.

Town’s front-players Scott Quigley, Matty Kosylo and Dayle Southwell got into some excellent positions but failed to capitalise on them.

“The foundation we build upon is limiting teams’ opportunities because of how hard we work, our shape, our organisation and I think we did that,” said Fullarton.

“I was very disappointed in the goal because it’s something we expect to do better at.

“Stopping crosses when they cut inside on our right-hand side was something I stressed at half-time, and we’ve got to learn from that, because ultimately that’s what’s cost us.

“But after that, we played with an impetus and an intensity that still created strong, clear-cut goalscoring opportunities.

“As a group we’ve got to do better. But from a manager’s point of view, your role is to structure, organise and have a game-plan.

“Box-to-box is where you manufacture.

“I’ve said since becoming a manager that I won’t criticise for missing chances because you’ve got to create those chances and make sure the players have the belief and confidence to be decisive.

“But unfortunately we’ve missed one or two clear-cut that make the difference.”

Fullarton says his side will win games if they maintain their level of performance from the match.

“We were never under any real pressure,” he said. “I thought we coped very well with a direct style, a physicality and showed a composure.

“There’s loads of positives going forward, but the big negative is we’re out of the cup.

“You’ve got to have a consistent approach, and if we repeat that sort of performance in most aspects, then the outcome will become more consistent in terms of winning games.

“Let’s remember, we’ve come away from home on a Tuesday, after playing against Solihull on Saturday, and they’re third in the league.

“But fine margins means we’re out of the cup. Fine margins.”