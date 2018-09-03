Sutton 1-1 FC Halifax Town: Fans Panel verdict

Here is the verdict of the Fans Panel after FC Halifax Town’s 1-1 draw at Sutton on Saturday.

Adam Heslop

Man of the match - For a strong defensive performance and rallying the lads after we went one down Matty Brown is my man of the match. He showed that the team can keep their heads up and go for it.

Moment of the match - Dale Southwell’s excellent goal was my moment of the match. Edwards pass and Southwell going around two players were a show of skill and precision. These extra training sessions are certainly paying off.

Moan of the match - Sorry to repeat myself but the standard of officials has to be mentioned. Mistakes were made by the referee but the linesman was awful. It was both ways. This frustrates both the players and fans.

Kit Walton

Man of match - Dayle Southwell is proving to be a good signing. He runs well and isn’t afraid to have a crack at goal when the chance arises. I expect a decent scoring return from him this season.

Moment of match - Ben Tomlinson handles the ball, and somehow injures himself in the process. He also receives a yellow card at the same time. He is always very much involved, so will inevitably be missed until his return. Hopefully it won’t be that long...

Moan of match - Easy decision here. As with all games in and around London, we had a dreadful performance from the match officials. It was the same last week, and will be when we’re next down here. Many of them blatantly favour the London based teams, but their decisions are consistently poor in any case.

Rob Brown

Man of the match - Matty Brown. There was no contest this week, Matty was by far the best player on the pitch. He dominated the defence and provided a real threat In the opposition box for set pieces too.

Moment of the match - 32nd minute: The Shaymen hit the post from a great shot outside the box; if that had gone in, it would have been a very different outcome. Sutton were rocking at that point and were lucky to escape.

Moan of the match - London traffic: Over six hours travelling just to get to a ground to watch a non league match in this country is ridiculous. It’s time we threw out half the Southern teams and made the league 50 per cent northern.

Andrew Mann

Man of the match - Matty Brown, solid and composed at the back and very dangerous from set pieces, sadly the referee gave every challenge by a Town player as a foul!

Moment of the match - Southwell getting a quick shot off from the edge of the box that went low and into the net earning a point for Town from the edge of the box.

Moan of the match - I don’t like saying it but the officials all round were truly awful, every single town challenge given as a foul. Did well to get a point in the circumstances.