Sutton v FC Halifax Town preview

Table-toppers FC Halifax Town travel to Sutton United on Saturday (3pm), who will be aiming to bounce back from their first defeat of the season.

No National League team has scored more than Halifax, who have scored first in six of their seven games this season.

Sutton have only lost once so far this season, 2-1 at Aldershot, which came in their last outing.

They started the season with a 2-2 draw at Harrogate before three straight wins over Eastleigh, Salford and Ebbsfleet.

They then drew with Solihull and Fylde before that Aldershot loss.

Midfielder and captain Jamie Collins was sent-off in that game, so will miss Saturday’s match.

Manager Paul Doswell was appointed in 2008 and has won two promotions in that time as well as reaching the fifth round of the FA Cup. Sutton finished an impressive third last season before losing to Boreham Wood in the play-off semi-finals.

Last season’s top-scorer Tommy Wright is highly thought of at Sutton, and has been scouted by Football League clubs. He netted 13 league goals last season, and manager Doswell is on the record as saying the forward will go far in the game.

Sutton striker Ross Lafayette scored twice in their 3-2 win over Town in the same fixture last season, and the former Dover, Aldershot and Eastleigh forward already has three goals this season.

Saturday’s National League fixtures:

Barrow v Solihull Moors

Boreham Wood v Braintree Town

Chesterfield v Leyton Orient

Dagenham & Redbridge v Salford City

Dover Athletic v Barnet

Ebbsfleet United v AFC Fylde

Gateshead v Maidstone United

Harrogate Town v Eastleigh

Havant & Waterlooville v Hartlepool United

Maidenhead United v Bromley

Sutton United v FC Halifax Town

Wrexham v Aldershot Town