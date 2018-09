FC Halifax Town boss Jamie Fullarton has been named as the National League’s manager of the month for August.

Fullarton guided Halifax to five wins out of seven last month at the start of his first full season in charge of the club.

Town beat Braintree, Barrow, Maidstone, Dagenham and Redbridge and Gateshead in August, as well as losing to Salford and Boreham Wood.

Halifax are fourth in the National League, two points off top spot, and host second-placed Leyton Orient on Saturday.