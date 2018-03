FC Halifax Town have confirmed that their home clash with Dagenham and Redbridge at The Shay tonight (Tuesday, 7.45pm) will go ahead and no pitch inspection is currently planned.

The game was originally due to be played on February 3 but was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

Town’s previously scheduled home game, against Sutton on March 3, was also postponed after heavy snowfall in Calderdale.