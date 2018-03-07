Town’s next opponents slip to defeat at Sutton

It’s now just two wins in 18 games for FC Halifax Town’s next opponents Woking after they lost 2-0 at Sutton United last night (Tuesday).

Woking hit the bar in the first-half before Sutton took the lead through Byron Harrison.

Substitute Kieron Cadogan added a second after the interval, after which Woking never looked like getting back into the game.

Woking boss Anthony Limbrick is hoping defender Jordan Wynter will be close to fitness after being out since Boxing Day.

Looking ahead to the Halifax clash on Saturday, Limbrick told Get Surrey: “Three clean sheets is good at home, we love playing at home, our record’s great there.

“It’s a game that we want to win and need to win for sure.”