What do FC Halifax Town and Premier League leaders Liverpool have in common?

FC Halifax Town’s remarkable home record of conceding only nine league goals is only matched by one other club in the top five divisions of English football - Premier League leaders Liverpool.

The Shaymen’s 0-0 draw with Ebbsfleet on Tuesday (pictured) made it six consecutive clean sheets at The Shay, and was Halifax’s seventh shut-out in their last eight home matches.

Town captain Matty Brown has been a key figure at the heart of the Halifax defence this season.

Only Halifax and Liverpool have conceded nine home league goals between the Premier League and the National League.

Town have gone nine-and-a-half hours without conceding on their own patch, and could extend that to 11 hours against Maidenhead on Saturday (3pm).

“It’s great credit to the players,” Town boss Jamie Fullarton said of his side’s record. “The back four and the goalkeeper have a huge impact on that, but you have to give credit to everyone on the pitch.

“It’s not by chance, they work hard on it all through the week.

“It’s a difficult feat to have. To concede nine goals in 20 (home) games is a fantastic record and it shows a real understanding of what’s being asked of them.