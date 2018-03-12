Woking 1-3 FC Halifax Town: Fans Panel

Here is the verdict of the Fans Panel after FC Halifax Town’s 3-1 win at Woking.

Rob Brown

Man of the match - Mike Fondop-Talom, how this guy isn’t playing for Guiseley is one of life’s great mysteries. They must have some great players at Nethermoor if they can afford to let Mike out on loan. He had a great game, full of energy a made a real difference to the team.

Moment of the match - 67th minute, a moment of magic from Matty Kosylo. Kosylo scored with a fierce shot into the top corner from a really tight angle to give the Shaymen a 2-1 lead.

Moan of the match - Credit to the linesman, he spotted (as did everyone else) a clear shirt pull on Tomlinson who would have been clear through on goal late in the game. The referee decided to ignore the linesman’s flag taking pity on Woking. It was a red card all day long. Stick to the rules referee, it’s not all about you!

Kit Walton

Man of the match – Although Matty Kosylo had a big influence on the result, I’m making Michael Duckworth my MOTM this week. He defended well, and broke forward at every opportunity, providing the cross for Connor Thomson’s goal. He consistently plays well.

Moment of the match – Both our second and third goals were worthy of a mention. How Kosy found the top corner from such a narrow angle is anyone’s guess (where’s Flea when you need him?), and Thomson’s flicked header into the bottom corner was perfection.

Moan of the match – The only thing I could possibly moan about was the referee’s performance. There was a big suspicion of offside for Woking’s goal, and he overruled the better-placed linesman when Tomlinson was dragged back when through on goal.

Adam Heslop

Man of the match - Although there were several contenders including Tomlinson I will have to give this to Kosylo. He took the penalty well and his second goal was a fantastic individual effort.

Moment of the match - Seeing the third goal go in was when we believed we would get all three points. Another notable moment was the speed at which the new manager changed things when Woking drew level. He obviously means to keep the team up and will pick the team based on merit.

Moan of the match - In the second half, Tomlinson was through on goal and the home captain blatantly pulled him back. The linesman flagged but the referee disagreed. That should have been a free kick and a red card!!