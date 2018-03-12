Woking 1-3 FC Halifax Town: Players deserve great credit, says Fullarton

Town boss Jamie Fullarton said his players deserved “great credit” for their impressive 3-1 win at Woking on Saturday.

Two goals from Matty Kosylo and one from debutant Connor Thomson sealed only Town’s fourth away league win of the season, and their first under Fullarton.

“Sometimes the scoreline doesn’t reflect how the players perform, but to come away to Woking, who are in the top three in the division for their home record, and win says a lot for the players,” said Fullarton.

“The players have to be given great credit for it. You have that little barometer inside that either goes red, green or amber in terms of anxiety or worry, and I never hit that red at any stage in the game.

“There’s many areas we’re looking to improve but their application and intent I’m delighted with.

“The chances we created and the goals we scored are all a building block from the previous two games.

“But we have to remain balanced. We have a required amount of points from a certain number of games remaining to maintain our league status, and now we’ve gained three more.”

Fullarton was delighted with Town’s resolute defensive display, adding: “At times we were under a lot of pressure defending our own penalty area, but I call it blind pressure or white noise - at no point did we get cut open.

“At no point did I feel it was a matter of time before they got something.

“I had belief that the players understood how the game would pan out. I knew we’d get chances. The game panned out how I thought it would.”

The Town boss agreed with referee Adam Penwell’s decision to award Town a first-half penalty for a foul on Matty Kosylo - “I don’t think there’s any doubt about it,” he said - and praised Kosylo’s finish for his second goal.

“I don’t think there’s any such thing as a bad goal,” Fullarton said. “I’ll take one however it comes but his timing, his composure and his run was pleasing to see, and was something we’d worked on and tried to implement in the game.”

On Kosylo, Fullarton added: “What we gauge them on in application and attitude and are they intent in implementing what we’re working on, and Matty has shown that in abundance like all the others.

“I thought even his control of emotions in a few situations was a progression from previous games.”

Niall Maher was one of three debutants on Saturday, starting at centre-back alongside captain Matty Brown,

“I knew exactly what he was before we brought him in,” Fullarton said of Maher. “It’s never a knee-jerk reaction to bring a player in, it’s done to add competition.

“I think Niall showed why we’ve brought him to the club. He was composed and showed in possession and as a defender the qualities he has.”

On the other two debutants - midfielder Thomson and left-back Raheem Hanley - Fullarton said: “They’ll bring an energy, pace, power. They’ll create an excitement as they go forward.

“When they both came on they had a real impact on the game.

“The rest of the boys have made them feel welcome and enabled the transition into the group to be seamless.

“Both contributed in different ways but had a real impact. And there’s an expectation knowing what they are that that will continue and progress.”

Fullarton said striker Shaun Tuton, who did not make the matchday squad, was not injured.

On those who are injured, Fullarton said Josh Macdonald is “progressing well”. The winger has increased his workload in training and Fullarton said much depends on how he responds.

Fullarton said “everything is going well” with Josh Wilde’s recovery and the left-back should join in training again this week.

Danny Clarke and Cliff Moyo are both said to be making steady progress.

On whether he would be adding any more new signings to his squad, Fullarton said: “Every day I’m pro-active with that and building a picture and what we need in the squad.

“The players that were at the club when I came in have shown in their response that they deserve to be playing.

“Other managers may be guilty of bringing players in for the sake of it. That’s not me. We’re looking to add quality to the group to create competition.”