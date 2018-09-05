Wrexham 0-0 FC Halifax Town: Our belief showed through, says Fullarton

Boss Jamie Fullarton praised his composed, calm and confident Town side after their 0-0 draw at Wrexham.

The Welsh club were top of the table going into the game, but Halifax battled to a superb point to stay well among the early pace-setters in the National League.

Former Town man Mike Fondop-Talom hit the bar for Wrexham after four minutes, but the hosts struggled to carve out many clear chances after that.

Halifax had a Nathan Clarke goal disallowed, and went close through Dayle Southwell late on.

“You can never be clear until you watch it again because you’re still emotional, although you try to add balance,” said Fullarton after the game.

“I felt we created very good chances. They had a lot of possession, in their own half. They never really created many opportunities.

“They’re the league leaders before the game, with the lowest goals against record, yet we’ve scored tonight, might I add, and the explanation of why it was chalked off when I spoke to the referee wasn’t really adequate.

“We created a number of chances from the style and characteristics that we show every week, which is pleasing.

“On balance, perhaps emotion-driven or because it’s a really good point for people outside the club, but we’re never happy.

“But what I am happy with is the attitude and application, which are not buzzwords.

“Our fans were here in force tonight and were constantly heard above the 5,000 Wrexham fans. I think that says it all for the game, and that’s a clear indication of how the game went, where our fans, who came out in force, were heard over and above the 5,000 Wrexham fans throughout the game.”

When asked what explanation Fullarton had been given by the officials regarding Clarke’s disallowed goal, he said: “The goalkeeper was pulled down, and fouled by someone wearing green.

“Before the game I asked the referee could he get the keeper change their strip because the luminous yellow top was too close to our luminous green, and he didn’t.

“He acknowledged my point and didn’t. I’ve mentioned that to him. When I’m told I’ve got a fair point, it’s not really any consolation. I don’t want fair points, because I want three points.”

The Shaymen played in-front of their biggest crowd of the season at the Racecourse Ground against a Wrexham team with only one defeat this season, but that didn’t deter Town from an encouraging display.

“The bar gets raised every time we play,” said Fullarton. “There aren’t expectations, there’s demands, because as soon as there’s expectations, then you’re putting a glass ceiling there. That’s why there’s a demand.

“I think the occasion, two clubs with history and tradition, in a traditional football stadium with 5,500 people - that’s why you play football. For that adrenaline rush you get.

“And what was pleasing tonight was a composure, a calmness, a confidence, and a feeling of belief that we’re here, in a top of the table clash, because we deserve to be.

“I think that showed in the performance.”

When asked if he could take a lot of pride in his side’s performance, Fullarton said: “I think it’s important I stress that every time the players go on that pitch, and have that attitude and application, which is a demand, then you have pride.

“Sometimes the score doesn’t reflect the game, good bad or indifferent, so that’s where the barometer sits, and that’s what you take great pride from - players, as a group, every time, giving everything they’ve got, understanding what’s being asked of them, and showing a real intention to put it into practice.

“Hence why, at this stage, after nine games, we’re sitting where we’re sitting with the points we have.”

And Fullarton dismissed the idea that former Bradford boss Michael Collins, who was sacked by the Bantams this week, could make return to The Shay.

“Michael made a decision to retire. There isn’t a question to answer there,” Fullarton added.

“He decided to retire to forge a career in management and coaching, that’s why he left the club when he was still under contract, because he felt that was his pathway.

“As time moves on, things evolve, including our playing staff, and that’s where we’re at.

“It’s not a question to answer really. Michael made a decision, he’s a retired player, he’s now a coach or a manager.”