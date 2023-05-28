FC Halifax Town's 2022-23 season in pictures

Here is a selection of photos from FC Halifax Town’s 2022-23 season.
Town started the season with a 2-0 defeat at Barnet. Photo: MARCUS BRANSTON
Halifax were unlucky to lose 1-0 to Torquay in their first home match of the season before drawing 0-0 against Southend at The Shay on August 16. Photo: MARCUS BRANSTON
The search for the first win, and the first goal, of the season went on after a 1-0 defeat at Wealdstone Photo: MARCUS BRANSTON
After a 4-1 defeat to Notts County, Town finally got their season up and running with a 2-0 win at Scunthorpe on Monday, August 29 Photo: MARCUS BRANSTON