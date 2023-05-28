News you can trust since 1853
FC Halifax Town v Gateshead, FA Trophy Final at Wembley Stadium

FC Halifax Town's 2022-23 season in pictures

Here is a selection of photos from FC Halifax Town’s 2022-23 season.
By Tom Scargill
Published 28th May 2023, 16:00 BST

The Shaymen finished 11th in the National League before going on to win the FA Trophy at Wembley by beating Gateshead.

Town started the season with a 2-0 defeat at Barnet.

Town started the season with a 2-0 defeat at Barnet. Photo: MARCUS BRANSTON

Halifax were unlucky to lose 1-0 to Torquay in their first home match of the season before drawing 0-0 against Southend at The Shay on August 16.

Halifax were unlucky to lose 1-0 to Torquay in their first home match of the season before drawing 0-0 against Southend at The Shay on August 16. Photo: MARCUS BRANSTON

The search for the first win, and the first goal, of the season went on after a 1-0 defeat at Wealdstone

The search for the first win, and the first goal, of the season went on after a 1-0 defeat at Wealdstone Photo: MARCUS BRANSTON

After a 4-1 defeat to Notts County, Town finally got their season up and running with a 2-0 win at Scunthorpe on Monday, August 29

After a 4-1 defeat to Notts County, Town finally got their season up and running with a 2-0 win at Scunthorpe on Monday, August 29 Photo: MARCUS BRANSTON

