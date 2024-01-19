News you can trust since 1853
FC Halifax Town's home game with Maidenhead United postponed

FC Halifax Town’s National League game against Maidenhead United at The Shay tomorrow has been postponed.
By Tom Scargill
Published 19th Jan 2024, 14:29 GMT
The decision comes after a pitch inspection at the ground this afternoon.

It is the second match The Shaymen have had called off in a row after Tuesday’s night home game with Solihull was also postponed.

Town are next in action away to AFC Fylde on Tuesday night.

