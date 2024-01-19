FC Halifax Town's home game with Maidenhead United postponed
FC Halifax Town’s National League game against Maidenhead United at The Shay tomorrow has been postponed.
The decision comes after a pitch inspection at the ground this afternoon.
It is the second match The Shaymen have had called off in a row after Tuesday’s night home game with Solihull was also postponed.
Town are next in action away to AFC Fylde on Tuesday night.