A pitch inspection took place at The Shay this morning at 10.30am and the surface was deemed unplayable.

It is the latest in a long line of home games that Town have had postponed since the turn of the year because of the condition of The Shay pitch and leaves them with another match to rearrange in an already busy end to the season.

Halifax host Oldham at home on Wednesday, April 10 and Ebbsfleet at home on Tuesday, April 16 in the final two weeks of the season, which means they could have to play York on Thursday, April 18 night in order to complete their fixtures before the end of the campaign, which finishes at Eastleigh on Saturday, April 20.

However, Halifax Panthers are at home to Batley Bulldogs on Sunday, April 7 and there is rain forecast in Halifax most of the rest of this week, which could put Town’s schedule in doubt.

Town’s remaining fixtures:

Kidderminster (a) Sat Apr 6

Oldham (h) Wed Apr 10

Barnet (h) Sat Apr 13

Ebbsfleet (h) Tue Apr 16