FC United of Manchester United midfielder signs for Brighouse Town Women
Brighouse Town Women have signed former Manchester United and Everton and midfielder Ella Hartley from FC United of Manchester.
Friday, 19th November 2021, 9:39 am
Updated
Friday, 19th November 2021, 9:40 am
The 24-year-old, who has also had spells at Sheffield FC and Guiseley Vixens, has been snapped up by head coach Rob Mitchell and a club statement on social media said: "We are absolutely delighted to welcome Ella Hartley.
"An unbelievable addition to the squad and she is sure to bolster our attacking options."
Hartley played for England at U17s level and has netted five times in 11 appearances for FC United during the 2021-22 season.