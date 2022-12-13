Festive fun and football with FC Halifax Town Foundation’s holiday camps

Generic picture of a football

The camps are open to boys and girls between the ages of 5 and 12 years (school year 1 to year 7), of all abilities and will help develop their football skills, increase confidence, whilst keeping active with friends during the holidays.

Meals and snacks will be provided for all participants and those who qualify for benefit related free school meals can join the camp for free.

The camps are delivered by qualified and background checked coaches. The camps will include a variety of fun sessions and games to help support the development of movement, balance, coordination and basic football skills as well as plenty of time playing games.

The camp will also include activities around healthy eating, some of which parents can join. A Christmas lunch will also be provided.

All football courses run within the FC Halifax Town player progression pathway and can support the progression of players into the wider community and academy coaching sessions.

To register attendance at the camp, follow this link: https://forms.gle/9AYPAgipbRhtAMXw6.

Make sure that you book to reserve a place and if you are unable to attend let the organiser know.

Alternatively, contact Nick Walker at [email protected]

The dates and times are:

Monday, December 19, 9.30-3.00pm

Tuesday, December 20, 9.30-3.00pm

Wednesday, December 21, 9.30-3.00pm

Thursday, December 22, 9.30-3.00pm

The camp takes place at the Brooksbank School, Victoria Road, Elland, HX5 0QG and costs £15 per day, which includes lunch and snacks. The camps are free to families who are eligible for benefits-related free school meals.

The camps are part of the Healthy Holidays Calderdale initiative delivered in partnership with Calderdale Council, Community Foundation for Calderdale and the Department for Education.