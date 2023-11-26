Just imagine if you could pick your best Halifax Town XI from all the players you’ve seen at The Shay over the years – who would you pick?

I’ve had a go at mine and here is what I'd consider a Halifax Town dream team from all the players I’ve seen at the club.

It was no easy task.

I've had to leave out some superb players, most notably Matt Glennon, James Bolton, Kian Spence, Jack Earing and loanees Dion Charles, David Brooks and CJ Hamilton.

But my criteria was basing the selection on what they did at Halifax, the contribution they made in their time at The Shay, not what they've gone on to do elsewhere.

With that in mind, the most difficult to leave out was probably Billy Waters, who was absolutely outstanding in his sole season at the club, but when you have Jamie Vardy and Lee Gregory also vying for the two striker slots, you have to make tough decisions.

Another tricky choice was between Matty Pearson and Kieran Green in midfield, both are hugely competitive, dynamic and all-action players, but I just plumped for Pearson due to his dedication, will to win and commitment.

I also found it difficult to leave out Kevin Roberts, who was a terrific defender and a great leader.

I've gone for a 3-5-2 formation, mainly to allow me to have Jamie Vardy and Lee Gregory up-front together – what a partnership!

It's certainly a team who wouldn't be beaten for hard-work, application and attitude, while there's a good mix of style and substance.

It’s just a shame I never got to see them all play together.

1 . Sam Johnson Only one player to start with - it had to be Big Sam in goal. What a legend - two FA Trophy wins, a promotion and now club captain. Has shown fantastic loyalty and commitment to the club by staying around so long. Has developed a lot as a goalkeeper and a person since he first joined the club and continues to pull off some magnificent saves on a regular basis. Photo: Darren Murphy/FC Halifax Town Photo Sales

2 . Niall Maher Developed into a classy defender who gave absolutely everything for the shirt. Ended his time at the club as captain and led by example, playing with coolness and composure at the back accompanied by a burning desire to try and get the club promoted. Didn't manage that in the end but not for the lack of trying. Deserved his move into the Football League when it arrived. Photo: MARCUS BRANSTON Photo Sales

3 . Matty Brown Don't think any player has loved or cared about the club quite as much as he did during my time covering them. Another who gave it his absolute all in competing for every header and tackle. A brilliant leader and an absolute warrior. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo Sales