With the campaign coming to an end, we take a look at the leading contenders for who could be named as the team’s player of the season.

Tylor Golden

Clockwise from to left: Jack Senior, Jamie Cooke, Angelo Capello, Harvey Gilmour and Tylor Golden

The defender has established himself as one of the first names on the team sheet. Fits very well into Town's 3-4-3 system, offering tenacity and commitment in defence as well as energy and dynamism going forward. Has undoubtedly improved as the season has gone on, growing in stature and confidence.

Jack Senior

Has adapted well to a change of role for most of the campaign and led the team with passion and pride as stand-in captain. Composed with the ball at his feet and a consistent performer, adept at stopping attacks, spotting danger and stepping out from the back with the ball and starting attacks.

Angelo Capello

A little fighter and a bundle of energy, Capello has made the left wing-back role his own in the team. Possesses great feet, good balance and a burst of speed, Capello also never shies away from the defensive side of the game and has a great attitude, willing to do his fair share of hard work for the team.

Jamie Cooke

Has progressed strongly this season. Cooke is superb off-the-ball and presses with aggression and determination. On-the-ball, Cooke is skilful and strong, gets into good positions, links play effectively and is a real threat on counter-attacks.

Harvey Gilmour