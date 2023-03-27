Football and fun on offer at FC Halifax Town Foundation's Easter holiday camps

Photo: FC Halifax Town

The camps are open to boys and girls between the ages of 5 and 12 years (school year 1 to year 7), of all abilities and will help budding Harry Kane’s or Jill Scott’s to develop their football skills, increase confidence, whilst keeping active with friends during the holidays. Meals will be provided for all participants.

The camps are delivered by qualified, and background checked coaches. The camps will include a variety of fun sessions and games to help support the development of movement, balance, coordination and basic football skills as well as plenty of time playing games.

All of the football courses run within the FC Halifax Town player progression pathway and can support the progression of players into their wider Community and Academy coaching sessions.

To register attendance, follow this link: https://forms.gle/4C7hLGoLqwGtJJYH6.

Make sure that you book to reserve a place and if you are unable to attend let us know.