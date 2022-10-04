Football development centre from FC Halifax Town and Leeds United Foundations gets up and running

Girls football

The main aim for the Development Centre is to increase participation in girls playing football, ensuring young females that are interested in the sport are offered the same opportunities to play and develop their skills.

For girls aged 7-15, the sessions run between 6pm and 7pm every Wednesday at Calderdale College.

The programme has been designed by the club’s official charities to find and nurture players from a young age within West Yorkshire, providing a platform for girls to perform at their best level after receiving first-class coaching and support from the staff of both clubs.

The training session will run each week for the girls to attend, with qualified coaches on hand to train, support, and offer advice. For those that wish to continue playing football beyond the Development Centre, there will also be a number of different opportunities to further progress with both Leeds United and FC Halifax Town, including progression into the Leeds United Foundation Girls Academy and the Shadow Squad.

Sessions will be based on individualised coaching, providing the opportunity for youngsters to improve not only their skills and technique but also confidence and teamwork, covering all aspects of the game. Please note that each player can continue to play for a local grassroots team whilst training with the Leeds United Foundation and FC Halifax Town Foundation Development Centres.