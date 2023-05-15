Twelve months on, he is plotting to deny them another piece of silverware with FC Halifax Town.

The midfielder played 30 times as The Heed won the National League North last season, but opted to join Halifax last summer and will now be facing many of his former team-mates at Wembley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's strange, although it's probably a good thing for me and extra motivation in a way," he said.

Jack Hunter

"It is very strange that it's the team I left to join Halifax, but on the day you just put everything to one side and concentrate on the job in hand.

"They're all good friends to be fair but there's a couple in particular who I grew up with at Newcastle, Owen Bailey and Dan Ward, so it'll be good to be on the same pitch as them at Wembley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But for the 90 minutes your friendships go out of the window and all that gets put to one side.

"There were a few messages between us after the semi-finals, congratulations for getting there, we'll see you at Wembley, may the best team win. Hopefully that's us."

Hunter is uniquely placed to assess how the game might pan out, knowing both sets of players as well as he does.

"They've had a really strong end to the season, similar to ourselves," he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We know they're a good footballing team, we've played them twice so we know what to expect.

"We need to show them the respect they deserve, they're a good team.

"It's a big deal for them and for the town to be in the final, it gives people something to look forward to.

"Both areas are quite similar, both real working class areas, and it means a lot to people to have the chance to go to Wembley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"For some people it's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, so it's really big for both towns."

Hunter says the enormity of the occasion probably won't sink in until he's at Wembley.

"As a group, what we've done quite well is we've put it to one side and done really well in the league at the end of the season," he said.

"If we take what we've done in the league into the cup, hopefully we'll be alright."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former Newcastle youngster will have around 20 friends and family at the game.

"It's been a nightmare trying to sort tickets out!" he said.

"Everybody wants to come down to watch, which is great.

"It's brilliant for your family, hopefully I'm going to be lucky enough to play.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If your friends and family can come and watch you play at Wembley, it's great for them."

Hunter added: "It means everything, everyone wants to be on the pitch and everyone's worked so hard in training and away from training.

"Everyone's in really good shape, everyone just wants to do their best and hopefully get that win for the fans and everyone associated with the club.

"It's been an up and down season, a mad season really.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Where we finished, we were only a few points off the play-offs and at times this season that seemed really, really far away.

"It's a nice occasion to finish with but we're not just seeing it as an occasion, we want to win."

When asked what he feels The Shaymen need to do to win on Sunday, Hunter said: "Probably just similar things to what we've done in the last few months, just play with the confidence we have, the intensity that we have.

"Everybody's bought into that and if everybody does what they've been doing well, then I think we should hopefully have no problems."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The midfielder has become an integral part of the Town side towards the end of the season, forming an effective partnership with Harvey Gilmour.

"I've really enjoyed it," he said.

"Obviously the start of the season was quite tough for everyone, as a team and individuals, trying to gel and settle into a team.

"I had a good period before Christmas, but I struggled with illness and suspension around that period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But I feel like I've started to show people what I can do towards the end of the season and I'm really enjoying my football.

"It's been a really good last few months and I feel I have developed and improved as a player.

"That's what I came to Halifax to do, but I've just got to keep doing that, keep improving and seeing where that takes us."

And Hunter says he has no regrets over swapping Gateshead for Halifax.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Definitely not, I've really enjoyed this season and feel like I've developed a lot.