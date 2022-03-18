"Form is good both home and away" - FC Halifax Town v Torquay United: Opposition Focus

How have Torquay been doing of late?

Torquay are on a decent run at the moment, although a run of four successive draws before last Saturday’s win at King’s Lynn slowed them down a bit. They have only lost one of their last 11 games, so the form is good both home and away.

What sort of shape will they come into Saturday's game in in terms of mood and morale?

Torquay boss Gary Johnson

Mood and morale in the squad are good, buoyed by the run they are on, which followed a bit of a wobble in November. Torquay have been just outside the top ten for a while now, and have their sights set on a play-off place.

Are the play-offs still a possibility or out of reach?

The lower reaches of the play-off places are still possible. Gary Johnson has set his team a target of two points a game in the last third of the season in order to reach the play-offs. That run of draws has put them slightly behind the curve, but a couple of wins will get them back on it again.

What is Torquay's style of play, what can Halifax expect to come up against?

Torquay’s personnel may have changed, but the style of play remains a quick passing game through midfield. Two wide men - loan signings Stephen Wearne (Sunderland) and Stephen Duke-McKenna (QPR) - have given the side extra options going forward. Gary Johnson favours playing with Danny Wright as a lone striker, with Connor Lemonheigh-Evans operating just behind him.

Who have been your star performers this season and why?

Lemonheigh-Evans has been excellent, as has Armani Little in midfield. The defence is worth a mention, though, with Ben Wynter, Joe Lewis and the experienced Dean Moxey very solid. Also worthy of note is keeper Shaun MacDonald. He left the club at the end of last season seeking opportunities elsewhere, but returned at the end of September, took over the gloves and is having a cracking season.

Who will be your dangerman on Saturday and why?

Striker Danny Wright is always dangerous, and scored twice at King’s Lynn last weekend. Also watch Lemonheigh-Evans coming from midfield, Little on set pieces and Duke-McKenna picking up the scraps.

Injuries/suspensions?

No suspensions. Joe Lewis missed the game at King’s Lynn with a one-match ban but will return. Skipper Asa Hall and wide man Dan Martin have both been missing from the midfield for a couple of weeks through injury, but both were on the bench last Saturday and should be fully fit by now.

Likely line-up and formation?