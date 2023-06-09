News you can trust since 1853
Former Bolton Wanderers defender joins Shaymen on permanent deal

FC Halifax Town have completed the permanent signing of defender Adam Senior on a two-year deal.
By Tom Scargill
Published 9th Jun 2023, 15:57 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th Jun 2023, 19:12 BST

The former Bolton player joined from Wanderers in the second-half of last season and produced a string of impressive performances at the back for The Shaymen.

Senior was out-of-contract at Bolton this summer and has now signed a permanent deal with Halifax.

His arrival comes after both Jack Senior and Harvey Gilmour left the club this week, joining Doncaster Rovers and Rochdale respectively.

Adam SeniorAdam Senior
