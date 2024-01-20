Former England striker appointed new manager of National League side
Former England striker Kevin Phillips has been appointed as the new manager of National League side Hartlepool United.
He succeeds John Askey, who was sacked by the club on December 30.
Phillips was most recently in charge at nearby South Shields, who he led to promotion to the National League North. He has also had coaching roles at Derby, Leicester and Stoke.
Hartlepool were relegated from League Two last season and are well off the promotion pace in the fifth tier.
Phillips will formally take charge following Tuesday's league fixture against Kidderminster.
