Former England striker appointed new manager of National League side

Former England striker Kevin Phillips has been appointed as the new manager of National League side Hartlepool United.
By Tom Scargill
Published 20th Jan 2024, 16:40 GMT
Updated 20th Jan 2024, 18:35 GMT
DERBY, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 02: Kevin Phillips assistant coach at Derby County looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Derby County and Burton Albion at iPro Stadium on December 2, 2017 in Derby, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)
DERBY, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 02: Kevin Phillips assistant coach at Derby County looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Derby County and Burton Albion at iPro Stadium on December 2, 2017 in Derby, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

He succeeds John Askey, who was sacked by the club on December 30.

Phillips was most recently in charge at nearby South Shields, who he led to promotion to the National League North. He has also had coaching roles at Derby, Leicester and Stoke.

Hartlepool were relegated from League Two last season and are well off the promotion pace in the fifth tier.

Phillips will formally take charge following Tuesday's league fixture against Kidderminster.

