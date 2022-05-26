Former FC Halifax Town captain Brown announces he is leaving York City

Brown (right) celebrates after York's play-off win over Boston

Brown joined York after leaving Halifax in September 2020 and was part of the squad that sealed promotion into the National League through the play-offs, beating Boston United in the final.

Brown made 139 appearances over four seasons with the Shaymen, helping them win the FA Trophy in 2016 and promotion into the fifth tier a year later.