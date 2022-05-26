Former FC Halifax Town captain Brown announces he is leaving York City

Former FC Halifax Town captain Matty Brown says he is leaving York City after helping the club to promotion.

By Tom Scargill
Thursday, 26th May 2022, 11:48 am
Brown (right) celebrates after York's play-off win over Boston
Brown (right) celebrates after York's play-off win over Boston

Brown joined York after leaving Halifax in September 2020 and was part of the squad that sealed promotion into the National League through the play-offs, beating Boston United in the final.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter

Brown made 139 appearances over four seasons with the Shaymen, helping them win the FA Trophy in 2016 and promotion into the fifth tier a year later.

Brown posted on Twitter: "My time at York City is up. 3rd career promotion achieved. Met some unbelievable genuine people at the club and I wish them all the very best in the future. Time for a new project."

York CityFC Halifax TownHalifaxYorkNational League