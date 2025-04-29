Former FC Halifax Town goalkeeper linked with summer move to Manchester United

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former FC Halifax Town keeper Carl Rushworth has been linked with a summer move to Manchester United.

Halifax-born Rushworth joined Brighton from The Shaymen in 2019.

He is yet to play for their first-team but has had successful loan spells with the likes of Walsall, Lincoln and Swansea, as well as being capped by England under 21s.

According to talkSPORT, Manchester United are exploring Rushworth as an option as they look to bolster their goalkeeping ranks.

Tom Heaton and Altay Bayindir are reportedly on their way out of Old Trafford, creating the risk of the Red Devils being low on bodies.

Rushworth would not only be able to provide competition between the sticks, he would also help Manchester United fulfil their homegrown player quota.