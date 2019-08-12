Former FC Halifax Town loanee joins League One Accrington Stanley

Former FC Halifax Town midfielder Dion Charles has joined League One side Accrington Stanley for an undisclosed fee.

Charles, 23, was on loan at Halifax under Billy Heath during two spells - first during the back end of the 2016-17 season as The Shaymen won promotion to the National League, and then for the first-half of the 2017-18 campaign.

His previous clubs include Blackpool, Fylde and Fleetwood, and he joins Accrington on a two-year contract from National League North side Southport, where he has impressed Stanley boss John Coleman.